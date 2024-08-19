Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Akamai. Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Array Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl across Azure, AWS, and GCP will get the most from Akamai Guardicore Segmentation because it enforces microsegmentation at the process level, not just the network perimeter, which actually stops lateral movement once an attacker is already inside. Its strength in continuous monitoring and asset management (DE.CM and ID.AM in NIST CSF 2.0) reflects real-time visibility into anomalies and a decoupled policy model that works regardless of your underlying infrastructure. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises with minimal cloud or if you need microsegmentation decisions made automatically by AI; Guardicore requires security teams to define and maintain segmentation policies themselves.
Mid-market and enterprise teams enforcing identity-first network access will benefit most from Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust because Single Packet Authorization eliminates the attack surface of traditional VPNs, requiring zero network visibility before authentication. The tool validates device posture, OS patches, and connection reputation continuously alongside MFA and SSO, addressing NIST PR.AA access control and PR.IR resilience in tandem. Skip this if your priority is detection and incident response rather than access prevention; ZTAG is built to shrink the perimeter, not hunt what gets inside it.
Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks
Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Guardicore Segmentation vs Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust for your zero trust network access needs.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..
Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust: Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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