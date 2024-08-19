Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..

Array ZTAG Series Zero Trust: Zero Trust Access Gateway providing identity-based, per-app access control. built by Array Networks. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Single Packet Authorization (SPA), Multi-factor authentication and single sign-on, Continuous adaptive access control with policy engine..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.