Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Security Gateway™ is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AI Security Gateway. F5 AI Guardrails is a commercial llm guardrails tool by F5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying large language models across multiple applications need F5 AI Guardrails to prevent prompt injection and data leakage at runtime without rewriting model infrastructure. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and compliance auditing for GDPR and HIPAA, giving you visibility across distributed AI deployments that point solutions miss. Skip this if you're running a single internal chatbot or need model fine-tuning controls; F5 is built for teams managing compliance-heavy, multi-model environments where lateral data flow between users and AI systems is the actual threat.
OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance.
Runtime security for AI models, agents, and data with guardrails and compliance
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Common questions about comparing AI Security Gateway™ vs F5 AI Guardrails for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Security Gateway™: OpenAI-compatible proxy for LLM DLP, PII redaction, and cost governance. built by AI Security Gateway. Core capabilities include 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking..
F5 AI Guardrails: Runtime security for AI models, agents, and data with guardrails and compliance. built by F5. Core capabilities include Protection against prompt injection and jailbreak attacks, Runtime data leakage detection and prevention, Automated compliance auditing for GDPR, HIPAA, and EUAIA..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Security Gateway™ differentiates with 28+ PII entity type detection and redaction using NLP, Image OCR scanning for PII in vision requests, Prompt injection and jailbreak blocking. F5 AI Guardrails differentiates with Protection against prompt injection and jailbreak attacks, Runtime data leakage detection and prevention, Automated compliance auditing for GDPR, HIPAA, and EUAIA.
AI Security Gateway™ is developed by AI Security Gateway founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. F5 AI Guardrails is developed by F5. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Security Gateway™ integrates with OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Gemini, Mistral AI, Groq and 5 more. F5 AI Guardrails integrates with F5 AI Red Team. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Security Gateway™ and F5 AI Guardrails serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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