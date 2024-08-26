Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Akamai. Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Aviatrix. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy VPNs with zero trust will get the most from Akamai Enterprise Application Access because it handles both web and non-web application access without forcing you to choose between clientless simplicity and client-based control. Device posture assessment gates access in real time based on identity and context, not just credentials, and the local point of presence deployment keeps latency predictable for distributed workforces. Skip this if you need SIEM integration as a primary requirement; the logging story exists but isn't the differentiator, and you'd get more value from a vendor that baked auditability into the core product rather than bolting it on.
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads
Enterprise security teams managing multicloud infrastructure will get the most from Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads because it enforces microsegmentation without requiring network redesign, letting you implement zero trust at scale without the operational chaos that typically follows. The product covers PR.AA and PR.IR across AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI simultaneously, with inline encryption and SmartGroups that actually adapt to workload changes instead of forcing manual policy rewrites. Skip this if your organization runs a single cloud or prioritizes detection over access control; Aviatrix tilts heavily toward preventing lateral movement and assumes you have the infrastructure complexity to justify the investment.
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps
Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Enterprise Application Access vs Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads for your zero trust network access needs.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..
Aviatrix Zero Trust for Workloads: Zero trust workload protection for VMs, containers, K8s, and serverless. built by Aviatrix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Distributed cloud firewall with real-time traffic inspection, Identity-aware policies for east-west segmentation, SmartGroups for dynamic workload policy mapping..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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