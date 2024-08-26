Akamai Enterprise Application Access is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Akamai. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation is a commercial zero trust network access tool by Akamai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best zero trust network access fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams replacing legacy VPNs with zero trust will get the most from Akamai Enterprise Application Access because it handles both web and non-web application access without forcing you to choose between clientless simplicity and client-based control. Device posture assessment gates access in real time based on identity and context, not just credentials, and the local point of presence deployment keeps latency predictable for distributed workforces. Skip this if you need SIEM integration as a primary requirement; the logging story exists but isn't the differentiator, and you'd get more value from a vendor that baked auditability into the core product rather than bolting it on.
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation
Enterprise security teams managing hybrid cloud sprawl across Azure, AWS, and GCP will get the most from Akamai Guardicore Segmentation because it enforces microsegmentation at the process level, not just the network perimeter, which actually stops lateral movement once an attacker is already inside. Its strength in continuous monitoring and asset management (DE.CM and ID.AM in NIST CSF 2.0) reflects real-time visibility into anomalies and a decoupled policy model that works regardless of your underlying infrastructure. Skip this if your organization runs mostly on-premises with minimal cloud or if you need microsegmentation decisions made automatically by AI; Guardicore requires security teams to define and maintain segmentation policies themselves.
ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps
Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akamai Enterprise Application Access vs Akamai Guardicore Segmentation for your zero trust network access needs.
Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..
Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..
Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox