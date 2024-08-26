Akamai Enterprise Application Access: ZTNA solution providing identity-based access to private apps. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access as a service, Device posture assessment for adaptive access, Clientless web application access..

Akamai Guardicore Segmentation: Microsegmentation solution for preventing lateral movement in networks. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Granular microsegmentation down to process and service level, Network mapping and asset visualization, Pre-built policy templates and workflows..

Both serve the Zero Trust Network Access market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.