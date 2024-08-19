Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection: Bot detection & mitigation platform protecting against abuse & scraping. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time bot and abuse detection, Account protection across user lifecycle, Brand impersonation detection and mitigation..

CHEQ Form Guard: Protects web forms from bots and fake users to prevent junk leads. built by CHEQ. Core capabilities include Bot detection and blocking on web forms, Fake user submission prevention, Lead quality filtering and segmentation..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.