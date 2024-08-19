Akamai Bot & Abuse Protection: Bot detection & mitigation platform protecting against abuse & scraping. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Real-time bot and abuse detection, Account protection across user lifecycle, Brand impersonation detection and mitigation..

DataDome Cyberfraud Protection Platform: Cloud-based bot detection and cyberfraud protection for web, mobile & APIs. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Real-time bot detection and mitigation, Account takeover and credential stuffing protection, Web scraping and content theft prevention..

Both serve the Bot Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.