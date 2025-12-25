Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Alibaba Cloud. F5 Distributed Cloud WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by F5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF)
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications across hybrid cloud environments should start here; Alibaba Cloud WAF's auto-discovery and full API lifecycle security management handles the asset visibility problem that kills most API protection programs. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR thoroughly, meaning you get both attack prevention and resilient architecture management built in. If your infrastructure is entirely outside China or you need WAAP features like client-side protection and advanced JavaScript handling, look elsewhere; this tool's strength is defending the perimeter when you're already embedded in Alibaba's ecosystem.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs across multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from F5 Distributed Cloud WAF because its behavior-based threat detection and automatic signature tuning actually catch zero-day variants without requiring constant manual rule updates. The tool's Layer 7 DDoS protection and bot detection work across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously, which matters when your applications aren't sitting in a single cloud. Skip this if your environment is entirely on-premises or if you need the WAF tightly integrated with your SIEM; F5 prioritizes continuous monitoring and detection over incident response automation.
Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection.
SaaS-based WAF for protecting web apps across multi-cloud, on-prem & edge
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) vs F5 Distributed Cloud WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF): Alibaba Cloud's fully managed WAAP solution for web, API, and bot protection. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs..
F5 Distributed Cloud WAF: SaaS-based WAF for protecting web apps across multi-cloud, on-prem & edge. built by F5. Core capabilities include Signature-based attack detection with CVE coverage, Behavior-based threat detection and client scoring, Automatic attack signature tuning..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) differentiates with Web intrusion prevention including SQL injection and XSS attack blocking, AI-based deep learning and proactive protection rules for multi-dimensional threat defense, Bot detection and mitigation across web, mobile apps, and mini-programs. F5 Distributed Cloud WAF differentiates with Signature-based attack detection with CVE coverage, Behavior-based threat detection and client scoring, Automatic attack signature tuning.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) is developed by Alibaba Cloud. F5 Distributed Cloud WAF is developed by F5. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) integrates with Alibaba Cloud SLB (Server Load Balancer), Alibaba Cloud CDN, Alibaba Cloud ECS. F5 Distributed Cloud WAF integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, VMware, IBM Cloud and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Alibaba Cloud Web Application Firewall (WAF) and F5 Distributed Cloud WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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