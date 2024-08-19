Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai API Security is a commercial api security tool by Akamai. DeepKeep AI Firewall is a commercial api security tool by DeepKeep. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API ecosystems will get the most from Akamai API Security because it actually finds shadow and zombie APIs instead of just cataloging the ones you already know about. The automated discovery catches undocumented APIs and AI-related endpoints (GenAI models, LLMs, MCPs) that traditional inventory tools miss, and native integration with Akamai's CDN means you're seeing real traffic patterns, not theoretical risk. Skip this if your API footprint is small and static or if you need deep code-level SAST scanning; Akamai prioritizes runtime detection and anomaly analysis over pre-deployment vulnerability testing.
Security teams deploying large language models or AI agents in production need DeepKeep AI Firewall to prevent prompt injection and policy violations at runtime, where traditional API gateways fail to inspect semantic content. The tool covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,Platform Security, Continuous Monitoring, and Adverse Event Analysis,with particular strength in real-time content redaction and custom policy enforcement across hybrid cloud setups. Skip this if your primary concern is securing third-party AI APIs rather than your own AI systems; DeepKeep is built for organizations running their own models.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
Runtime protection firewall for AI systems and applications
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Common questions about comparing Akamai API Security vs DeepKeep AI Firewall for your api security needs.
Akamai API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis..
DeepKeep AI Firewall: Runtime protection firewall for AI systems and applications. built by DeepKeep. Core capabilities include Real-time inspection of AI interactions, Blocking of policy violations, Content redaction for prompts and responses..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and inventory including shadow and zombie APIs, AI-related API discovery for GenAI models, LLMs, and MCP servers, OWASP Top 10 API Security Risks vulnerability analysis. DeepKeep AI Firewall differentiates with Real-time inspection of AI interactions, Blocking of policy violations, Content redaction for prompts and responses.
Akamai API Security is developed by Akamai. DeepKeep AI Firewall is developed by DeepKeep. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai API Security and DeepKeep AI Firewall serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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