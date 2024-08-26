Akamai Account Protector: Protects against account abuse across lifecycle using ML and risk indicators. built by Akamai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include User authentication based on detailed profiles including devices, networks, locations, and time of activity, Real-time mitigation of high-risk events with advanced response actions at the edge, Risk identification across entire account lifecycle journey..

Astrix Lifecycle Management: Manages NHI and AI agent lifecycle from provisioning to decommissioning. built by Astrix Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory of AI agents, MCP servers, and NHIs, Detection of excessive privileges and vulnerable configurations, Provisioning of secure-by-design AI agents with short-lived credentials..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.