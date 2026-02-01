AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders: AI security training course for business leaders by SANS. built by SANS Institute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI security training for business leaders, Cybersecurity course delivery, Professional development in AI security..

Amplifier Security Platform: Human risk management platform using AI nudges to drive employee self-remediation. built by Amplifier Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Human risk quantification by mapping people, assets, and behavior signals, AI-driven employee nudges to trigger real-time behavior change, Micro-training delivered in the flow of work tied to detected risk..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.