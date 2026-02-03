Adaptive Security Security Awareness Training: Security awareness training platform with AI-powered content and phishing sims. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-powered training content generation, Interactive deepfake and AI threat scenarios, Compliance training library for security frameworks..

Amplifier Security Platform: Human risk management platform using AI nudges to drive employee self-remediation. built by Amplifier Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Human risk quantification by mapping people, assets, and behavior signals, AI-driven employee nudges to trigger real-time behavior change, Micro-training delivered in the flow of work tied to detected risk..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.