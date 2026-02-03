Adaptive Control Center: Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs. built by Adaptive Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Role-based access control (RBAC), Bot click prevention and filtering, Real-time admin alerts and notifications..

AIS247: AI Security Essentials for Business Leaders: AI security training course for business leaders by SANS. built by SANS Institute. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI security training for business leaders, Cybersecurity course delivery, Professional development in AI security..

Both serve the Security Awareness Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.