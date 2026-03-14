Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Airrived. Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Manifest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in vendor risk questionnaires and manual assessment workflows should use Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment for one reason: its agentic AI handles continuous monitoring and remediation with minimal human involvement, which means your team actually has time to investigate anomalies instead of chasing spreadsheets. The platform ingests live signals from CRM, traffic logs, and user behavior to score vendor risk in real time, then automatically triggers isolation or access restrictions when threats surface, directly addressing NIST GV.SC supply chain controls. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight questionnaire tool or if your vendor base is under 50 critical third parties; the automation ROI only materializes at scale.
Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling software supply chains will get the most from Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform because it actually maps AI model provenance and detects tampering across dependencies, not just cataloging them. The platform's NIST GV.SC and ID.AM coverage reflects genuine supply chain visibility; most competitors stop at SBOMs and call it done. Skip this if you need a lightweight compliance checkbox tool or your organization hasn't adopted AI models into production yet; Manifest assumes you're already drowning in third-party code and need continuous, forensic-level tracking.
Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation.
Platform for securing software supply chain, AI models, and vendor software
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment vs Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform for your third-party risk management needs.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..
Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform: Platform for securing software supply chain, AI models, and vendor software. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include Software component analysis for vulnerabilities and license violations, Third-party and open-source library scanning, AI model scanning and inventory management..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment differentiates with Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection. Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform differentiates with Software component analysis for vulnerabilities and license violations, Third-party and open-source library scanning, AI model scanning and inventory management.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment is developed by Airrived. Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform is developed by Manifest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment and Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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