Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..

Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform: Platform for securing software supply chain, AI models, and vendor software. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include Software component analysis for vulnerabilities and license violations, Third-party and open-source library scanning, AI model scanning and inventory management..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.