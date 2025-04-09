Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
3rdRisk Platform is a commercial third-party risk management tool by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Manifest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise buyers managing vendors across multiple regulatory domains will get the most from 3rdRisk Platform because it handles security, privacy, compliance, and sustainability risks in one workspace instead of forcing separate tools per domain. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC and DE.CM, with continuous monitoring and real-time alerts that catch vendor incidents before they become your incident; DORA and NIS-2 compliance templates are built in rather than bolted on. Skip this if your vendor ecosystem is under 50 third parties or you need deep integrations with your existing GRC platform; 3rdRisk is strongest when you're consolidating multiple point solutions rather than supplementing an incumbent.
Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling software supply chains will get the most from Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform because it actually maps AI model provenance and detects tampering across dependencies, not just cataloging them. The platform's NIST GV.SC and ID.AM coverage reflects genuine supply chain visibility; most competitors stop at SBOMs and call it done. Skip this if you need a lightweight compliance checkbox tool or your organization hasn't adopted AI models into production yet; Manifest assumes you're already drowning in third-party code and need continuous, forensic-level tracking.
Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains
Platform for securing software supply chain, AI models, and vendor software
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Common questions about comparing 3rdRisk Platform vs Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform for your third-party risk management needs.
3rdRisk Platform: Platform for managing third-party & supply chain risks across multiple domains. built by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Core capabilities include Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer..
Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform: Platform for securing software supply chain, AI models, and vendor software. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include Software component analysis for vulnerabilities and license violations, Third-party and open-source library scanning, AI model scanning and inventory management..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
3rdRisk Platform differentiates with Centralized third-party risk data management, Continuous monitoring with real-time alerts, AI SOC-2 report analyzer. Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform differentiates with Software component analysis for vulnerabilities and license violations, Third-party and open-source library scanning, AI model scanning and inventory management.
3rdRisk Platform is developed by 3rdRisk Solutions B.V.. Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform is developed by Manifest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
3rdRisk Platform and Manifest Cyber Manifest Platform serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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