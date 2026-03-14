Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Airrived. Atlas Systems ComplyScore® is a commercial third-party risk management tool by Atlas Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in vendor risk questionnaires and manual assessment workflows should use Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment for one reason: its agentic AI handles continuous monitoring and remediation with minimal human involvement, which means your team actually has time to investigate anomalies instead of chasing spreadsheets. The platform ingests live signals from CRM, traffic logs, and user behavior to score vendor risk in real time, then automatically triggers isolation or access restrictions when threats surface, directly addressing NIST GV.SC supply chain controls. Skip this if you're looking for a lightweight questionnaire tool or if your vendor base is under 50 critical third parties; the automation ROI only materializes at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried in vendor questionnaires will see immediate ROI from Atlas Systems ComplyScore® because its AI pre-fills assessments to 60% completion and auto-maps evidence to 30+ compliance frameworks, cutting onboarding cycles from weeks to days. The platform's real-time continuous monitoring and multi-dimensional risk scoring with transparent factor attribution address NIST GV.SC and ID.RA requirements without requiring manual risk recalculation after every change. Skip this if your vendor base is under 50 third parties or if you need deep forensic investigation capabilities; ComplyScore assumes you want speed and compliance readiness over investigative depth.
Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation.
AI-driven TPRM platform automating vendor onboarding, risk assessment, and compliance.
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Common questions about comparing Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment vs Atlas Systems ComplyScore® for your third-party risk management needs.
Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..
Atlas Systems ComplyScore®: AI-driven TPRM platform automating vendor onboarding, risk assessment, and compliance. built by Atlas Systems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Auto-enriched vendor profiles populated from registries, certifications, and domain intelligence, AI-pre-filled questionnaires starting 60% complete with real-time vendor guidance, AI document intelligence scanning SOC 2 reports, policies, and certificates for control gaps..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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