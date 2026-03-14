Airrived Third-Party Risk Assessment: Agentic TPRM platform for continuous vendor risk monitoring & remediation. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous vendor threat monitoring using external and internal signals, Risk scoring and vendor grading across severity levels, Automated audit questionnaires and evidence collection..

Atlas Systems ComplyScore®: AI-driven TPRM platform automating vendor onboarding, risk assessment, and compliance. built by Atlas Systems. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Auto-enriched vendor profiles populated from registries, certifications, and domain intelligence, AI-pre-filled questionnaires starting 60% complete with real-time vendor guidance, AI document intelligence scanning SOC 2 reports, policies, and certificates for control gaps..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.