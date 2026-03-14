Airrived Agentic SOC: Agentic AI SOC platform for autonomous incident investigation & response. built by Airrived. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous incident investigation and resolution using AI agent swarms, Custom RLHF agents and Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs), Native support for LoRA, RAG, and agent-to-agent communication..

Alpha Level: AI-powered alert triage platform that filters benign alerts from real threats. built by Alpha Level. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated alert triage and classification, Deterministic alert classification without hallucination, Self-learning feedback mechanism..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.