Penetration testers and red teamers validating WiFi security controls should use Aircrack-ng for its unmatched ability to crack WPA/WPA2 handshakes through raw packet capture and processing, something commercial tools either hide behind licensing or execute more slowly. It's been the standard for over 15 years because it handles the full attack chain,monitor, deauthenticate, capture, crack,without vendor lock-in or subscription friction. Skip this if your team needs a polished GUI or integration with a broader pentest platform; Aircrack-ng is command-line driven and single-purpose by design.

Astra Pentest Platform

Startups and SMBs that need pentest coverage without hiring dedicated security staff will get the most from Astra Pentest Platform; it pairs automated scanning with human analysts on the same platform, cutting the friction of juggling separate vendors and waiting weeks for reports. The combination of 8,000+ vulnerability tests, compliance checks for HIPAA and SOC2, and zero false positive reporting means you're not drowning in noise or scrambling to validate findings. Skip this if your team has the budget and headcount to manage best-of-breed point tools separately; Astra's strength is consolidation and speed, not depth in any single testing discipline.