Advanced Data Pilfering is a commercial penetration testing tool by Horizon3.ai. Astra Pentest Platform is a commercial penetration testing tool by Astra Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to validate whether their defenses actually stop data exfiltration should run Advanced Data Pilfering; most pentesting tools test access, not what attackers do once inside. Horizon3.ai's autonomous approach maps high-value assets and simulates realistic data theft across cloud, Kubernetes, and on-premises environments, delivering the threat-informed validation that compliance frameworks like PCI DSS and NIS 2 increasingly demand. Skip this if your team wants a single platform covering vulnerability scanning, SIEM, and incident response; Advanced Data Pilfering is purpose-built for exfiltration testing and doesn't replace your broader detection stack.
Startups and SMBs that need pentest coverage without hiring dedicated security staff will get the most from Astra Pentest Platform; it pairs automated scanning with human analysts on the same platform, cutting the friction of juggling separate vendors and waiting weeks for reports. The combination of 8,000+ vulnerability tests, compliance checks for HIPAA and SOC2, and zero false positive reporting means you're not drowning in noise or scrambling to validate findings. Skip this if your team has the budget and headcount to manage best-of-breed point tools separately; Astra's strength is consolidation and speed, not depth in any single testing discipline.
Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation
Pentest platform combining automated scanning & manual VAPT with reporting.
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Common questions about comparing Advanced Data Pilfering vs Astra Pentest Platform for your penetration testing needs.
Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..
Astra Pentest Platform: Pentest platform combining automated scanning & manual VAPT with reporting. built by Astra Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability scanner with 8,000+ tests covering CVEs, OWASP Top 10, and SANS 25, Compliance checks for ISO 27001, HIPAA, SOC2, and GDPR, Authenticated page scanning via browser extension login recording..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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