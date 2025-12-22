Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

Aircrack-ng: A complete suite of tools for assessing WiFi network security with capabilities for monitoring, attacking, testing, and cracking..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.