Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning: Agentless VM scanning for production environments to detect vulnerabilities. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Agentless VM scanning from backups, Agent-based VM scanning option, Vulnerable package detection..

Avira Software Updater for Windows: Software updater that patches security flaws in Windows & third-party apps. built by Avira. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Scans system for outdated software and drivers, Updates over 150 third-party programs, Identifies and fixes security vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.