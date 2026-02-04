360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..

Avira Software Updater for Windows: Software updater that patches security flaws in Windows & third-party apps. built by Avira. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Scans system for outdated software and drivers, Updates over 150 third-party programs, Identifies and fixes security vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.