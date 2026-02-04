360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Avira Software Updater for Windows is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Avira. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.
Avira Software Updater for Windows
Startups and SMBs without dedicated patch management infrastructure should pick Avira Software Updater for Windows because it handles the tedious work of tracking 150+ third-party applications and drivers without requiring active monitoring. The Pro version's silent installation and scheduling mean patching happens on your calendar, not the vendor's, which matters when you're running lean IT teams. Skip this if you need centralized deployment across mixed OS environments or Linux servers; Avira is Windows-only and built for single-system or small-fleet use cases.
Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities
Software updater that patches security flaws in Windows & third-party apps
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Common questions about comparing 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 vs Avira Software Updater for Windows for your vulnerability assessment needs.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..
Avira Software Updater for Windows: Software updater that patches security flaws in Windows & third-party apps. built by Avira. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Scans system for outdated software and drivers, Updates over 150 third-party programs, Identifies and fixes security vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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