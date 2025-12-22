Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aikido Security. Arctic Wolf Managed Risk is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed VM estates in production will find real value in Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning's agentless approach, which eliminates the operational friction of deploying agents across unstable or legacy infrastructure. The differential scanning feature meaningfully reduces bandwidth overhead in large environments, and severity recalculation based on VM purpose prevents alert fatigue from false positives tied to workload context. Skip this if you need deep OS hardening assessment or compliance-specific checks; Aikido prioritizes vulnerability detection over the broader configuration and policy evaluation you'd get from platforms like Qualys or Rapid7.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs will benefit most from Arctic Wolf Managed Risk's concierge model, which pairs continuous scanning with actual security experts who prioritize your risks instead of leaving you to triage thousands of findings. The vendor's 24x7 support and guided risk mitigation against NIST CSF 2.0 frameworks (particularly ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.PS) mean you're getting human judgment layered on top of discovery and assessment. Skip this if you need detection and response capabilities; Arctic Wolf is built for the assess-and-harden phase, not for hunting active compromises.
Agentless VM scanning for production environments to detect vulnerabilities
Managed service for discovering, assessing, and hardening digital risks
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning vs Arctic Wolf Managed Risk for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning: Agentless VM scanning for production environments to detect vulnerabilities. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Agentless VM scanning from backups, Agent-based VM scanning option, Vulnerable package detection..
Arctic Wolf Managed Risk: Managed service for discovering, assessing, and hardening digital risks. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Environment discovery and assessment, Digital risk identification, Security hardening guidance..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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