360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). Arctic Wolf Managed Risk is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0
Startups and SMBs with Windows-heavy infrastructure and patching backlogs should run 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 first; it immunizes against the specific CVEs that drive ransomware campaigns (MS17-010, CVE-2019-0708) without requiring immediate OS updates. The tool supports Windows 7 through current versions and deploys on-premises, meaning air-gapped networks can actually use it. Skip this if you're looking for NIST PR.PS coverage beyond platform hardening,this tool stops known exploits, not supply chain attacks or firmware-level threats.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs will benefit most from Arctic Wolf Managed Risk's concierge model, which pairs continuous scanning with actual security experts who prioritize your risks instead of leaving you to triage thousands of findings. The vendor's 24x7 support and guided risk mitigation against NIST CSF 2.0 frameworks (particularly ID.AM, ID.RA, and PR.PS) mean you're getting human judgment layered on top of discovery and assessment. Skip this if you need detection and response capabilities; Arctic Wolf is built for the assess-and-harden phase, not for hunting active compromises.
Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities
Managed service for discovering, assessing, and hardening digital risks
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Common questions about comparing 360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0 vs Arctic Wolf Managed Risk for your vulnerability assessment needs.
360 High-Risk Vulnerability Immunization Tool V2.0: Tool that immunizes Windows systems against critical vulnerabilities. built by 360 Security Group (Qihoo 360). headquartered in China. Core capabilities include Remote desktop vulnerability immunization (CVE-2019-0708, CVE-2019-1181, CVE-2019-1182), MS17-010 SMB vulnerability protection against ransomware, Meltdown CPU vulnerability mitigation..
Arctic Wolf Managed Risk: Managed service for discovering, assessing, and hardening digital risks. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Environment discovery and assessment, Digital risk identification, Security hardening guidance..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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