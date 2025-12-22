Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Aikido Security. Allgress Vulnerability Management is a commercial vulnerability assessment tool by Allgress. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vulnerability assessment fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed VM estates in production will find real value in Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning's agentless approach, which eliminates the operational friction of deploying agents across unstable or legacy infrastructure. The differential scanning feature meaningfully reduces bandwidth overhead in large environments, and severity recalculation based on VM purpose prevents alert fatigue from false positives tied to workload context. Skip this if you need deep OS hardening assessment or compliance-specific checks; Aikido prioritizes vulnerability detection over the broader configuration and policy evaluation you'd get from platforms like Qualys or Rapid7.
Allgress Vulnerability Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in scanner noise will benefit most from Allgress Vulnerability Management because it actually ties vulnerability findings to business impact instead of just listing CVE counts. The platform integrates directly with Qualys and Nessus data while forcing prioritization through risk workflows and asset context, which cuts the typical triage overhead by half. Skip this if your organization lacks mature asset inventory or expects point-and-click remediation orchestration; Allgress assumes you have basic hygiene in place and need help deciding what to fix first.
Agentless VM scanning for production environments to detect vulnerabilities
Vulnerability mgmt platform integrating scanner data with risk workflows
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning vs Allgress Vulnerability Management for your vulnerability assessment needs.
Aikido Virtual Machine Scanning: Agentless VM scanning for production environments to detect vulnerabilities. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Agentless VM scanning from backups, Agent-based VM scanning option, Vulnerable package detection..
Allgress Vulnerability Management: Vulnerability mgmt platform integrating scanner data with risk workflows. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Integration with vulnerability scanners, Consolidated vulnerability data console, Vulnerability prioritization by business impact..
Both serve the Vulnerability Assessment market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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