Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

@hapi/bourne: JSON.parse() drop-in replacement with prototype poisoning protection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.