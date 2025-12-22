Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)
Development teams at startups and SMBs who need SAST without the operational overhead will see immediate ROI from Aikido Static Application Security Testing; the AI-powered false positive filtering cuts the triage noise that kills adoption in resource-constrained shops, and pull request integration means developers catch issues in their workflow instead of in a separate tool. The 16-language coverage handles most polyglot codebases, and automated fix generation reduces the friction of pushing remediation back to engineers. Skip this if you're an enterprise with mature AppSec practices and heavy custom rule requirements; you'll want deeper customization and larger vendor support teams than Aikido's 187-person operation can sustain at scale.
eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source
Development teams using JavaScript in high-security environments should adopt eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source because it's the only practical way to catch bidirectional Unicode exploits at code review time, before they reach production. The plugin integrates directly into your existing linting pipeline at zero cost, catching the specific attack vector that compromised XZ Utils and remains largely invisible to other SAST tools. Skip this if your organization lacks JavaScript codebases or doesn't run ESLint already; the tool solves one narrow problem exceptionally well but won't replace a broader static analysis program.
SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code
ESLint plugin to prevent Trojan Source attacks.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) vs eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..
eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source: ESLint plugin to prevent Trojan Source attacks..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) and eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is Commercial while eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source is Free, eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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