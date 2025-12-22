Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Development teams using JavaScript in high-security environments should adopt eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source because it's the only practical way to catch bidirectional Unicode exploits at code review time, before they reach production. The plugin integrates directly into your existing linting pipeline at zero cost, catching the specific attack vector that compromised XZ Utils and remains largely invisible to other SAST tools. Skip this if your organization lacks JavaScript codebases or doesn't run ESLint already; the tool solves one narrow problem exceptionally well but won't replace a broader static analysis program.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
ESLint plugin to prevent Trojan Source attacks.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source: ESLint plugin to prevent Trojan Source attacks..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is Commercial while eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source is Free, eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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