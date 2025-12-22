Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.

Development teams using JavaScript in high-security environments should adopt eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source because it's the only practical way to catch bidirectional Unicode exploits at code review time, before they reach production. The plugin integrates directly into your existing linting pipeline at zero cost, catching the specific attack vector that compromised XZ Utils and remains largely invisible to other SAST tools. Skip this if your organization lacks JavaScript codebases or doesn't run ESLint already; the tool solves one narrow problem exceptionally well but won't replace a broader static analysis program.