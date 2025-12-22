Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source
Development teams using JavaScript in high-security environments should adopt eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source because it's the only practical way to catch bidirectional Unicode exploits at code review time, before they reach production. The plugin integrates directly into your existing linting pipeline at zero cost, catching the specific attack vector that compromised XZ Utils and remains largely invisible to other SAST tools. Skip this if your organization lacks JavaScript codebases or doesn't run ESLint already; the tool solves one narrow problem exceptionally well but won't replace a broader static analysis program.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
ESLint plugin to prevent Trojan Source attacks.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source: ESLint plugin to prevent Trojan Source attacks..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review and eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido AI Code Review is Commercial while eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source is Free, eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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