eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source

Development teams using JavaScript in high-security environments should adopt eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source because it's the only practical way to catch bidirectional Unicode exploits at code review time, before they reach production. The plugin integrates directly into your existing linting pipeline at zero cost, catching the specific attack vector that compromised XZ Utils and remains largely invisible to other SAST tools. Skip this if your organization lacks JavaScript codebases or doesn't run ESLint already; the tool solves one narrow problem exceptionally well but won't replace a broader static analysis program.