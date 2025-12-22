Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Aikido Security. Anchore Anchore Enterprise is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Anchore. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software supply chain security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security
Teams shipping code at startup velocity need Aikido Software Supply Chain Security to catch malware in dependencies before it reaches production, not after a CVE drops. The IDE plugin blocks poisoned packages during development while the Safe Chain hooks integrate with npm, yarn, and pnpm without slowing the build pipeline. Skip this if your org treats supply chain risk as a compliance checkbox rather than an active threat; Aikido is built for teams that want real-time detection, not quarterly SBOM exports.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing container pipelines across multiple cloud platforms need Anchore Anchore Enterprise for its SBOM-first approach to supply chain risk; most competitors scan artifacts in isolation, but Anchore generates SBOMs in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats that persist vulnerability intelligence without requiring access to original images. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.RA functions with malware detection, secret scanning, and CVSS/EPSS-based prioritization built in, plus air-gapped deployment for regulated environments through IL4-6. Skip this if your team needs runtime workload protection or is standardized on a single cloud provider's native scanning tools; Anchore excels at policy enforcement across heterogeneous infrastructure but doesn't replace runtime detection.
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Supply Chain Security vs Anchore Anchore Enterprise for your software supply chain security needs.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security: Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm..
Anchore Anchore Enterprise: SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images..
Both serve the Software Supply Chain Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security differentiates with Real-time malware detection in dependencies, IDE plugin for blocking malicious packages during development, Safe Chain package manager hooks for npm, yarn, and pnpm. Anchore Anchore Enterprise differentiates with SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security is developed by Aikido Security. Anchore Anchore Enterprise is developed by Anchore. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security integrates with Slack, Microsoft Teams, GitHub, GitLab, npm and 2 more. Anchore Anchore Enterprise integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab, AWS, EKS, ECS and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Software Supply Chain Security and Anchore Anchore Enterprise serve similar Software Supply Chain Security use cases: both cover Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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