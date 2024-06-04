Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Anchore. StepSecurity CI/CD Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by StepSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing container pipelines across multiple cloud platforms need Anchore Anchore Enterprise for its SBOM-first approach to supply chain risk; most competitors scan artifacts in isolation, but Anchore generates SBOMs in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats that persist vulnerability intelligence without requiring access to original images. The platform covers NIST GV.SC and ID.RA functions with malware detection, secret scanning, and CVSS/EPSS-based prioritization built in, plus air-gapped deployment for regulated environments through IL4-6. Skip this if your team needs runtime workload protection or is standardized on a single cloud provider's native scanning tools; Anchore excels at policy enforcement across heterogeneous infrastructure but doesn't replace runtime detection.
Teams deploying GitHub Actions at scale need StepSecurity CI/CD Security because it's the only tool that catches runtime anomalies inside your CI/CD jobs before they exfiltrate data or compromise artifacts. The platform correlates network, file, and process activity directly to job steps and blocks egress traffic based on learned baselines, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE functions of NIST CSF 2.0 where most CI/CD tools go silent. Skip this if your pipelines don't touch GitHub Actions or if you're still shopping for a single unified SAST/SCA/scanning platform; StepSecurity owns the runtime layer, not the code analysis layer.
SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning
CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Anchore Anchore Enterprise vs StepSecurity CI/CD Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise: SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images..
StepSecurity CI/CD Security: CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection. built by StepSecurity. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise differentiates with SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images. StepSecurity CI/CD Security differentiates with Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise is developed by Anchore. StepSecurity CI/CD Security is developed by StepSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise integrates with GitHub Actions, GitLab, AWS, EKS, ECS and 4 more. StepSecurity CI/CD Security integrates with GitHub Actions, GitHub Checks. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Anchore Anchore Enterprise and StepSecurity CI/CD Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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