Anchore Anchore Enterprise: SBOM-powered SCA platform for container & source code security scanning. built by Anchore. Core capabilities include SBOM generation for containers and source code in Syft, CycloneDX, and SPDX formats, Continuous vulnerability scanning without access to original artifacts, Malware scanning in container images..

StepSecurity CI/CD Security: CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection. built by StepSecurity. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.