Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Gitleaks is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and developers who need secrets caught before they reach production will find Aikido Secrets Detection's value in its live verification layer,it tells you whether an exposed API key actually works, not just that it exists, which cuts false positives by orders of magnitude. CI/CD integration with pre-commit IDE warnings means secrets fail to commit in the first place, addressing NIST PR.PS by blocking bad code upstream. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or secrets already live in production; Aikido is built for prevention, not remediation.
Development teams and startups with tight budgets should use Gitleaks because it catches hardcoded secrets in git repos before they reach production, and the 23,000-plus GitHub stars mean you're getting battle-tested detection rules maintained by a real community. It runs free and requires no infrastructure, so you can wire it into CI/CD in an afternoon. Skip this if your organization needs centralized secret management across multiple repositories and environments; Gitleaks finds leaks but doesn't rotate or remediate them.
Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD.
Gitleaks is a SAST tool for detecting and preventing hardcoded secrets in git repos.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Secrets Detection vs Gitleaks for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..
Gitleaks: Gitleaks is a SAST tool for detecting and preventing hardcoded secrets in git repos..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Secrets Detection is developed by Aikido Security. Gitleaks is open-source with 23,170 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Secrets Detection and Gitleaks serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Secret Detection. Key differences: Aikido Secrets Detection is Commercial while Gitleaks is Free, Gitleaks is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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