Startups and early-stage engineering teams need BitPatrol because it catches credential leaks in real time without requiring security expertise to operate. The tool integrates directly into GitHub and CI/CD pipelines to scan every commit automatically, stopping secrets before they're ever merged, which addresses the ID.AM and PR.DS functions that most young companies botch. Skip this if you need broader SAST coverage for code vulnerabilities beyond credential exposure; BitPatrol does one thing,secret detection,and doesn't pretend to be a full AppSec platform.

Gitleaks

Development teams and startups with tight budgets should use Gitleaks because it catches hardcoded secrets in git repos before they reach production, and the 23,000-plus GitHub stars mean you're getting battle-tested detection rules maintained by a real community. It runs free and requires no infrastructure, so you can wire it into CI/CD in an afternoon. Skip this if your organization needs centralized secret management across multiple repositories and environments; Gitleaks finds leaks but doesn't rotate or remediate them.