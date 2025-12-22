Aikido Secrets Detection is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Amplify Security Fix Your Code is a commercial static application security testing tool by Amplify Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
DevOps teams and developers who need secrets caught before they reach production will find Aikido Secrets Detection's value in its live verification layer,it tells you whether an exposed API key actually works, not just that it exists, which cuts false positives by orders of magnitude. CI/CD integration with pre-commit IDE warnings means secrets fail to commit in the first place, addressing NIST PR.PS by blocking bad code upstream. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics or secrets already live in production; Aikido is built for prevention, not remediation.
Amplify Security Fix Your Code
Startup and SMB development teams drowning in vulnerability backlogs should use Amplify Security Fix Your Code because it actually closes the gap between finding bugs and shipping fixes, not just flagging them. The two-step onboarding and one-click remediation mean your developers start remediating on day one instead of week three, and the GitHub/GitLab/Bitbucket integrations sit directly in the workflow where code lives. Skip this if your organization needs deep audit trails and governance controls for compliance; Amplify prioritizes speed and developer experience over the risk assessment and policy enforcement that larger enterprises require.
Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD.
Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Secrets Detection vs Amplify Security Fix Your Code for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Secrets Detection: Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include CI/CD pipeline integration for secrets scanning, IDE integration with pre-commit warnings, Live Secret Detection to verify if secrets are active..
Amplify Security Fix Your Code: Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues. built by Amplify Security. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Automated vulnerability remediation, One-click code fixes, AI-driven code analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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