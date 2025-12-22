Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence: AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Security vulnerability scanning for code and dependencies, Open-source component detection and license compliance, SBOM export in standard formats..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.