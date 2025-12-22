Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence is a commercial software composition analysis tool by The Code Registry. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence
Security and engineering leaders at startups and mid-market companies need visibility into open-source risk and code quality without the price tag of enterprise SAST platforms, and The Code Registry delivers that through dependency scanning and AI-driven code scoring across 500+ languages. The platform maps directly to NIST ID.AM and GV.SC by automating SBOM export and license compliance detection, which covers the supply chain audits most smaller teams lack resources to run manually. Skip this if your organization needs deep custom rule configuration or integration with proprietary internal systems; The Code Registry prioritizes breadth of language support and developer metrics over the configurability that larger enterprises demand.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence: AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Security vulnerability scanning for code and dependencies, Open-source component detection and license compliance, SBOM export in standard formats..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence differentiates with Security vulnerability scanning for code and dependencies, Open-source component detection and license compliance, SBOM export in standard formats.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence is developed by The Code Registry. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Open Source, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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