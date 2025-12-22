Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

SCANOSS Encryption Dataset: Identifies cryptographic algorithms and libraries in code for compliance. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Cryptographic library and algorithm identification, Source code and binary file scanning, ECCN classification for export compliance..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.