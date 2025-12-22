Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. SCANOSS Encryption Dataset is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SCANOSS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing export compliance or cryptographic inventory will find immediate value in SCANOSS Encryption Dataset; it identifies weak and outdated algorithms across source and binary code while generating ECCN classifications that actually satisfy regulatory auditors, something most SCA tools skip entirely. The tool scans both code and compiled artifacts and flags post-quantum readiness gaps, which matters for organizations shipping to restricted markets or handling long-lived infrastructure. Not the fit for teams primarily concerned with vulnerability detection or license management; this tool solves a narrower but acute problem in cryptography governance that general-purpose SCA platforms treat as an afterthought.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
Identifies cryptographic algorithms and libraries in code for compliance
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs SCANOSS Encryption Dataset for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
SCANOSS Encryption Dataset: Identifies cryptographic algorithms and libraries in code for compliance. built by SCANOSS. Core capabilities include Cryptographic library and algorithm identification, Source code and binary file scanning, ECCN classification for export compliance..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. SCANOSS Encryption Dataset differentiates with Cryptographic library and algorithm identification, Source code and binary file scanning, ECCN classification for export compliance.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. SCANOSS Encryption Dataset is developed by SCANOSS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and SCANOSS Encryption Dataset serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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