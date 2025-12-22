Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.

NodeSecure

Node.js development teams looking for supply chain visibility into npm dependencies will get immediate value from NodeSecure; it maps the full dependency tree and flags known vulnerabilities without requiring infrastructure changes. The tool is free and runs locally, meaning you get NIST Identify coverage (asset inventory) for your Node ecosystem at zero cost and zero deployment friction. Skip this if you need runtime detection or production monitoring; NodeSecure is a pre-deployment scanner, not a control plane.