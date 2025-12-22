Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. NodeSecure is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Node.js development teams looking for supply chain visibility into npm dependencies will get immediate value from NodeSecure; it maps the full dependency tree and flags known vulnerabilities without requiring infrastructure changes. The tool is free and runs locally, meaning you get NIST Identify coverage (asset inventory) for your Node ecosystem at zero cost and zero deployment friction. Skip this if you need runtime detection or production monitoring; NodeSecure is a pre-deployment scanner, not a control plane.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
NodeSecure is a cybersecurity project that provides security monitoring and analysis capabilities specifically designed for Node.js applications.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs NodeSecure for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
NodeSecure: NodeSecure is a cybersecurity project that provides security monitoring and analysis capabilities specifically designed for Node.js applications..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk and NodeSecure serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Open Source. Key differences: Aikido License Risk is Commercial while NodeSecure is Free, NodeSecure is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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