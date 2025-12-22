Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

Manifest SBOMs: Automated SBOM generation and management platform for software supply chain. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation and merging, SBOM collection from vendors, Secure SBOM repository..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.