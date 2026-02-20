aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..

Manifest SBOMs: Automated SBOM generation and management platform for software supply chain. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation and merging, SBOM collection from vendors, Secure SBOM repository..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.