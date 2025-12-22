Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform: End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management. built by JFrog. Core capabilities include Centralized artifact repository for software packages and binaries, Continuous security scanning for vulnerabilities, Evidence-based policy enforcement across SDLC..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.