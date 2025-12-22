Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Insignary Clarity is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Insignary. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Development teams shipping code at speed need Insignary Clarity because it catches vulnerabilities in AI-generated code and open source snippets that traditional SCA tools skip entirely. The tool maps findings directly to CVEs and generates audit-ready SBOMs in a cloud deployment, which means security sign-off becomes the bottleneck instead of tooling setup. Skip this if you're an enterprise with a mandate to run everything on-premises or if you need deep integration with existing legacy binary scanning pipelines; Clarity's strength is velocity for teams that can tolerate cloud-only architecture.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
SCA tool for source code, binaries, and AI-generated code vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Insignary Clarity for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Insignary Clarity: SCA tool for source code, binaries, and AI-generated code vulnerability detection. built by Insignary. Core capabilities include Source code and binary Software Composition Analysis, Open source snippet detection, AI-generated code risk detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. Insignary Clarity differentiates with Source code and binary Software Composition Analysis, Open source snippet detection, AI-generated code risk detection.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. Insignary Clarity is developed by Insignary. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and Insignary Clarity serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, License Compliance, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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