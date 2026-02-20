Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. Insignary Clarity is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Insignary. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams tasked with demonstrating supply chain compliance will find aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform valuable for one reason: it generates NTIA-compliant SBOMs from binaries and legacy code without requiring source access, which solves the real problem of inherited software that most competitors skip over. The platform supports multiple formats (SPDX, CycloneDX, SWID) and directly addresses regulatory demands under EO 14028 and NERC CIP-013, eliminating the manual SBOM work that drains compliance teams. This is less suited for organizations seeking deep vulnerability scoring or threat hunting; aDolus owns the "generate what regulators want" problem, not the "hunt what's dangerous in it" problem.
Development teams shipping code at speed need Insignary Clarity because it catches vulnerabilities in AI-generated code and open source snippets that traditional SCA tools skip entirely. The tool maps findings directly to CVEs and generates audit-ready SBOMs in a cloud deployment, which means security sign-off becomes the bottleneck instead of tooling setup. Skip this if you're an enterprise with a mandate to run everything on-premises or if you need deep integration with existing legacy binary scanning pipelines; Clarity's strength is velocity for teams that can tolerate cloud-only architecture.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
SCA tool for source code, binaries, and AI-generated code vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform vs Insignary Clarity for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..
Insignary Clarity: SCA tool for source code, binaries, and AI-generated code vulnerability detection. built by Insignary. Core capabilities include Source code and binary Software Composition Analysis, Open source snippet detection, AI-generated code risk detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform differentiates with One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats. Insignary Clarity differentiates with Source code and binary Software Composition Analysis, Open source snippet detection, AI-generated code risk detection.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is developed by aDolus Technology. Insignary Clarity is developed by Insignary. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform and Insignary Clarity serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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