Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

FOSSA: Software supply chain security platform for managing open source dependencies. built by FOSSA. Core capabilities include Package and container scanning, Binary composition analysis, Code snippet detection..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.