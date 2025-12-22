Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. FOSSA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by FOSSA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing large open source dependency footprints should choose FOSSA for its binary composition analysis, which catches vulnerable components that source-code scanning alone misses. The platform's SBOM generation and automated policy enforcement directly strengthen GV.SC supply chain risk controls, and CI/CD integration means vulnerability findings reach developers before merge. Skip FOSSA if your primary need is container runtime security or if you want a single platform covering infrastructure scanning alongside dependency management; this is purposefully focused on software composition.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
Software supply chain security platform for managing open source dependencies
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs FOSSA for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
FOSSA: Software supply chain security platform for managing open source dependencies. built by FOSSA. Core capabilities include Package and container scanning, Binary composition analysis, Code snippet detection..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk differentiates with Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering. FOSSA differentiates with Package and container scanning, Binary composition analysis, Code snippet detection.
Aikido License Risk is developed by Aikido Security. FOSSA is developed by FOSSA. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido License Risk and FOSSA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Software Supply Chain, License Compliance, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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