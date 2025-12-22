Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..

FOSSA: Software supply chain security platform for managing open source dependencies. built by FOSSA. Core capabilities include Package and container scanning, Binary composition analysis, Code snippet detection..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.