Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido License Risk is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Dependency Combobulator is a free software supply chain security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping dependencies at scale need Aikido License Risk because it catches license compliance violations before they become legal liabilities, not after. The tool scores open-source license risk automatically and generates SBOMs in three formats, cutting the manual licensing audit work that typically derails mid-market release cycles. Skip this if your organization treats licensing as a one-time legal checkbox rather than an ongoing supply chain control; Aikido's strength is continuous scanning across repositories and containers, which only pays off when compliance is treated as operational.
Teams protecting polyglot build pipelines against supply chain attacks will find Dependency Combobulator's open-source model valuable: zero licensing friction means security can push adoption across dev, staging, and production environments without procurement delays. The tool's support for multiple package managers (npm, pip, Maven, Go) and its focus on dependency confusion specifically,the attack vector that caught most organizations flat-footed in 2021,makes it a fast way to close that gap. Skip this if your threat model prioritizes transitive dependency vulnerabilities or license compliance; Combobulator's 95 GitHub stars suggest a smaller maintenance surface than mature commercial alternatives, so treat it as a narrowly scoped addition to your SCA stack, not a replacement for it.
Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance
An open-source framework that detects and prevents dependency confusion attacks across multiple package management systems and development environments.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido License Risk vs Dependency Combobulator for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..
Dependency Combobulator: An open-source framework that detects and prevents dependency confusion attacks across multiple package management systems and development environments..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido License Risk and Dependency Combobulator serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both cover Dependency Scanning, Open Source. Key differences: Aikido License Risk is Commercial while Dependency Combobulator is Free, Dependency Combobulator is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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