Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. Dependency Combobulator is a free software supply chain security tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams tasked with demonstrating supply chain compliance will find aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform valuable for one reason: it generates NTIA-compliant SBOMs from binaries and legacy code without requiring source access, which solves the real problem of inherited software that most competitors skip over. The platform supports multiple formats (SPDX, CycloneDX, SWID) and directly addresses regulatory demands under EO 14028 and NERC CIP-013, eliminating the manual SBOM work that drains compliance teams. This is less suited for organizations seeking deep vulnerability scoring or threat hunting; aDolus owns the "generate what regulators want" problem, not the "hunt what's dangerous in it" problem.
Teams protecting polyglot build pipelines against supply chain attacks will find Dependency Combobulator's open-source model valuable: zero licensing friction means security can push adoption across dev, staging, and production environments without procurement delays. The tool's support for multiple package managers (npm, pip, Maven, Go) and its focus on dependency confusion specifically,the attack vector that caught most organizations flat-footed in 2021,makes it a fast way to close that gap. Skip this if your threat model prioritizes transitive dependency vulnerabilities or license compliance; Combobulator's 95 GitHub stars suggest a smaller maintenance surface than mature commercial alternatives, so treat it as a narrowly scoped addition to your SCA stack, not a replacement for it.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
An open-source framework that detects and prevents dependency confusion attacks across multiple package management systems and development environments.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform vs Dependency Combobulator for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..
Dependency Combobulator: An open-source framework that detects and prevents dependency confusion attacks across multiple package management systems and development environments..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform and Dependency Combobulator serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both cover Dependency Scanning. Key differences: aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is Commercial while Dependency Combobulator is Free, Dependency Combobulator is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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