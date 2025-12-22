Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..

TXOne Endpoint Protection: OT endpoint security for ICS environments with legacy & modern OS support. built by TXOne Networks. Core capabilities include Zero trust-based endpoint protection for ICS environments, Support for legacy and modern Windows operating systems, Offline operation without internet connection or pattern updates..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.