Advanced Data Pilfering: Autonomous pentesting platform for data exfiltration testing & validation. built by Horizon3.ai. Core capabilities include Autonomous data exfiltration testing, Internal penetration testing, External penetration testing..

TXOne Endpoint Protection: OT endpoint security for ICS environments with legacy & modern OS support. built by TXOne Networks. Core capabilities include Zero trust-based endpoint protection for ICS environments, Support for legacy and modern Windows operating systems, Offline operation without internet connection or pattern updates..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.