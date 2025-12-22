Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido AI Code Review is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Whispers is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping code at startup and SMB velocity will get immediate value from Aikido AI Code Review because its AI-generated PR comments catch logic bugs and performance issues before merge, compressing what would take a human reviewer 15 minutes into seconds. The tool covers NIST ID.IM (improvement processes) by making code quality feedback systematic and repeatable across your codebase, which matters more than detection scores when you're resource-constrained. Skip this if you need deep security-specific vulnerability scanning; Aikido is a code quality accelerant, not a replacement for SAST tools that hunt injection flaws and cryptographic weaknesses.
Developers and AppSec teams running lean, credential-focused scanning will find Whispers useful for the specific job it does: parsing code repositories to surface hardcoded secrets and dangerous function calls before they reach production. The free pricing and 492 GitHub stars indicate real adoption among open-source and startup teams who need friction-free scanning without vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need integration with your existing SAST platform or remediation workflows; Whispers is a point tool that finds problems but assumes your team owns the handoff to fix them.
AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis
A static code analysis tool for parsing common data formats to detect hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido AI Code Review vs Whispers for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido AI Code Review: AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Automated PR code review with AI-generated comments, Detection of logic bugs and incorrect conditional checks, Performance issue identification including inefficient patterns..
Whispers: A static code analysis tool for parsing common data formats to detect hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido AI Code Review is developed by Aikido Security. Whispers is open-source with 492 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido AI Code Review and Whispers serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido AI Code Review is Commercial while Whispers is Free, Whispers is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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