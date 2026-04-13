Whispers

Developers and AppSec teams running lean, credential-focused scanning will find Whispers useful for the specific job it does: parsing code repositories to surface hardcoded secrets and dangerous function calls before they reach production. The free pricing and 492 GitHub stars indicate real adoption among open-source and startup teams who need friction-free scanning without vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need integration with your existing SAST platform or remediation workflows; Whispers is a point tool that finds problems but assumes your team owns the handoff to fix them.